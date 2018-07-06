KOREAN WAR

Korean War soldier laid to rest in Houston decades after his death

EMBED </>More Videos

Korean War soldier laid to rest in Houston decades after his death

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
On Friday, Army Sergeant John Wesley Hall arrived at his final resting place 67 years after his death in the Korean War. Taken captive, he died in a camp known as Death Valley. Only recently were his remains found and identified as those of the solider who enlisted when he was 23.

"My uncle was the man of the family, and he went to war to take care of my grandmother, not knowing he would give his life for his country," Stephanie Fontenot, Hall's niece, said.

The family he knew passed on. What haunted his nieces' grandmother was that his remains were on foreign soil, but no more.

"Just be encouraged that it's possible and I'm grateful we have this opportunity and I'm grateful others will have it as well," Deidra McKinnon, Hall's niece, said.

The past was laid to rest with honors. The Consul General of the Republic of Korea spoke at the service and gave a medal and condolences to the family.

"We Koreans will never, ever forget the service and sacrifice by their husbands, father and grandfathers," Kim Hyung Gil, the Republic of Korea Consul-General of Houston, said.

Sergeant Hall was posthumously awarded the Purple Heart. The decades of wondering whether he would ever be brought home has turned into a bittersweet ending the family would never forget.

Follow Deborah Wrigley on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societykorean warsoldier killedarmyu.s. & worldHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
KOREAN WAR
Remains of soldier killed during Korean War return home
WATCH: N. Korean bodyguards jog alongside Kim Jong Un
Officers' act of kindness toward disabled vet goes viral
More korean war
SOCIETY
America's Cajun Navy in need of donations after Harvey
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Man reunites with doctor he canoed to hospital during Harvey
Young boy hailed hero for saving friend dragged by horse
Rescuers from Hurricane Harvey form bond in year since storm
More Society
Top Stories
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
Young boy hailed hero for saving friend dragged by horse
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Show More
Digital Deal of the Day
Dynamo and ABC13 to help honor Harvey's 'second responders'
New Whole Foods 365 unveiling in Houston
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
3-year-old boy struck by car in north Harris County
More News