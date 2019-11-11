abc13 plus kingwood

Kingwood grandmaster teaches martial arts to visually impaired

KINGWOOD, Texas -- Ordonio Martial Arts & Fitness opened Aug. 3 at 2714 W. Lake Houston Parkway, Ste. 160, Kingwood.

Owner and director Larry Ordonio, a grandmaster with more than 57 years of martial arts experience, offers martial arts classes, including taekwondo, hapkido, Filipino escrima, Hawaiian Kenpo and Brazilian jiujitsu.

The studio also offers various fitness classes, such as zumba step, zumba for children, hip hop, kickboxing and high-intensity interval training classes.

For more information, click here.

Want to see more from the heart of your community? Check out your town's stories through our ABC13+ Facebook page.

Follow Pooja Lodhia on Facebook and Twitter.

This story comes from our Community Impact partnership.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societykingwoodabc13 plusblindabc13 plus kingwoodmixed martial arts
ABC13 PLUS KINGWOOD
Aerospace students building rockets and fueling career
Kingwood Meat Market steals hearts with homemade tacos
"Santa Claus" goes home for Christmas after heart transplant
Josh Reddick surprises Kingwood HS baseball team with new unis
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Carlos Correa marries Daniella Rodriguez in courthouse ceremony
Future Mrs. Correa describes her love story with the 'Stros star
Video shows woman allegedly speeding before hitting student
UH football player charged with assault of 60-year-old
Strong cold front brings bitterly cold air tonight
Drivers on the Beltway stop to catch dog who darted into traffic
College gymnast dies following practice accident in Connecticut
Show More
Boy who saved siblings during drug cartel attack recalls rescue
12-year-old hospitalized after being hit by car
Texas substitute teacher fired over alleged fight with student
Robots deliver food on University of Houston campus
Man who got out of car in middle of highway hit by driver
More TOP STORIES News