KINGWOOD, Texas -- Ordonio Martial Arts & Fitness opened Aug. 3 at 2714 W. Lake Houston Parkway, Ste. 160, Kingwood.
Owner and director Larry Ordonio, a grandmaster with more than 57 years of martial arts experience, offers martial arts classes, including taekwondo, hapkido, Filipino escrima, Hawaiian Kenpo and Brazilian jiujitsu.
The studio also offers various fitness classes, such as zumba step, zumba for children, hip hop, kickboxing and high-intensity interval training classes.
For more information, click here.
Want to see more from the heart of your community? Check out your town's stories through our ABC13+ Facebook page.
Follow Pooja Lodhia on Facebook and Twitter.
This story comes from our Community Impact partnership.
Kingwood grandmaster teaches martial arts to visually impaired
ABC13 PLUS KINGWOOD
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News