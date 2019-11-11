Kingwood grandmaster teaches martial arts to visually impaired

KINGWOOD, Texas -- Ordonio Martial Arts & Fitness opened Aug. 3 at 2714 W. Lake Houston Parkway, Ste. 160, Kingwood.Owner and director Larry Ordonio, a grandmaster with more than 57 years of martial arts experience, offers martial arts classes, including taekwondo, hapkido, Filipino escrima, Hawaiian Kenpo and Brazilian jiujitsu.The studio also offers various fitness classes, such as zumba step, zumba for children, hip hop, kickboxing and high-intensity interval training classes.For more information, click