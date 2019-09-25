Vype

Kingwood and Atascocita teams shine in gold for good cause

HUMBLE, Texas -- When people walk into a high school football stadium, it is easy to see who is cheering for which team.

When fans walked through the gates into Humble ISD's Turner Stadium on Sept. 13, that appeared to be a difficult task, considering most people were given gold waving towels, signs, and pom-poms.

Usually, when Atascocita and Kingwood clash, the colors strewn throughout the stands are red, blue and white. Red for the Atascocita Eagles and blue for the Mustangs of Kingwood.

But not this night.

In what has become a rivalry game between the Humble ISD programs, fans traded in their traditional school-color-coded shirts for golden #GoldFightWin t-shirts.

"It's a great opportunity to show how we can come together to support something that's bigger than football," Kingwood's Parker Hemphill said. "It's a great way to raise awareness for a cause like this."

The #GoldFightWin initiative is a combined effort between Humble ISD and local non-profit organizations Addi's Faith Foundation, L3 Foundation and Mother's Against Cancer to raise awareness about pediatric cancer.



