SOCIETY

Kiki, are you reading? Elementary school has clever play on hit Drake song

EMBED </>More Videos

An elementary school was inspired by Drake's hit song, "In My Feelings."

WAGENER, South Carolina (KTRK) --
Drake's song "In My Feelings" became the song of the summer, launching a viral challenge that swept up everyone from celebrities and police officers to dentists, and even the Houston Astros.

But we haven't heard the last of it yet. An elementary school in South Carolina has put its own spin on the catchy lyrics asking not if Kiki loves someone, but rather, books.

A board on the wall in the hallway asks, "Kiki, are you reading? Are you writing? Are you down with the knowledge? Cause I need ya and I want ya to go to college!"

An image of Drake with his hands forming a heart shape is in the corner next to the remixed lines.

The school says it went with the popular play on words in hopes of catching students' attention and to "be one more thing that we can do to interest them in reading and writing and setting goals."

Here's to an educational and Drake-inspired school year, Busbee Elementary!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societydrakeeducationmusicSouth Carolina
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Woman says she 'never meant harm' by throwing coffee on man
Animal crackers break out of their cages
All the news you need in 60 seconds
10 provocative questions about Dave Ward's return to ABC13
More Society
Top Stories
6-figure salaries for teachers? Gov. Abbott backs the idea
Mollie Tibbetts' body found, authorities believe
BRIGHT SPOT: 85-year-old Harvey survivor makes us smile
Protesters trash Confederate statue on UNC campus
95-year-old Nazi war criminal deported back to Germany
Accused dad: Wife killed our girls, so I strangled her
Elderly woman allegedly duped into buying trucks for these men
FBI: Kidnapped man being held for $2 million ransom
Show More
3-year-old child found dead in clothes dryer
Animal crackers break out of their cages
Taco Bell testing fries with world's hottest pepper
Girl is youngest nominee in history for Tejano Music Award
Drake visits young heart patient after she posts 'Kiki Challenge' video
More News