Kids with special needs become captains through 'hydro-therapy'

KEMAH, Texas (KTRK) -- The Sailing Angels Foundation offers the unique experience of "hydro-therapy" through sailing for adults and children.

The program has been helping those in need with physical, mental or chronic issues for the last 10 years and provided service to over 13,000 children and adults.

"It is very difficult to describe just how joyous it is to us who serve them. But basically, when they get on the boat, is like someone throws a switch on in their head and they just calm down and become different people," Captain Dave McCabe said.

The results of "hydro-therapy" are rapidly seen with the laughter of the children while sailing.

"I felt like I was Johnny Deep in 'Pirates of the Caribbean,' sailing through the Caribbean," says attendee Ryan Hughes.

