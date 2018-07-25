Kids with cancer given urban camp experience at Camp H-Town

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Heading into this week's start of Camp H-Town, the young campers have had to face their own battles against cancer.
But on Wednesday, the kids got to do something that they aren't afforded too many times - a chance for fun and to get down on the dance floor.
A dinner and dance party took place at the House of Blues in downtown, where the kids got to be able to forget about their diagnosis just for a moment.
Camp H-Town is a five-day camp situated at the Four Seasons Hotel Houston in partnership with M.D. Anderson Children's Cancer Hospital. Kids between the ages of 8 and 14 years old who are living with cancer get a true urban camp experience, according to organizers.
Aside from the dance, campers are scheduled to visit the Houston Zoo, tour Minute Maid Park, and spend a day at the Downtown Aquarium.
The Four Seasons raised nearly $30,000 as part of the concept, in addition to other fundraisers and endowments. The hotel's entire ninth floor was converted into an urban campground with bunkbeds, camping gear, and a music room. The Four Seasons is also housing counselors and medical rooms for doctors, nurses, and staff.
It is touted as Houston's first urban oncology camp.