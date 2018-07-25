Kids with cancer given urban camp experience at Camp H-Town

Heading into this week's start of Camp H-Town, the young campers have had to face their own battles against cancer.But on Wednesday, the kids got to do something that they aren't afforded too many times - a chance for fun and to get down on the dance floor.A dinner and dance party took place at the House of Blues in downtown, where the kids got to be able to forget about their diagnosis just for a moment.Camp H-Town is a five-day camp situated at the Four Seasons Hotel Houston in partnership with M.D. Anderson Children's Cancer Hospital. Kids between the ages of 8 and 14 years old who are living with cancer get a true urban camp experience, according to organizers.Aside from the dance, campers are scheduled to visit the Houston Zoo, tour Minute Maid Park, and spend a day at the Downtown Aquarium.The Four Seasons raised nearly $30,000 as part of the concept, in addition to other fundraisers and endowments. The hotel's entire ninth floor was converted into an urban campground with bunkbeds, camping gear, and a music room. The Four Seasons is also housing counselors and medical rooms for doctors, nurses, and staff.It is touted as Houston's first urban oncology camp.