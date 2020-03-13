Coronavirus

Here's a list of what you can still do during Spring Break in the area

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Spring Break is right around the corner and for some parents, this means the kids will have tons of free time with the COVID-19 class cancellations.

Here's a list of Houston-area places you can still visit in the area:

  • The Houston Zoo

  • Pleasure Pier and Moody Gardens (Offering Spring Break discounts)

  • NASA Space Center















