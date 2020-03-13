WATCH
Coronavirus
Here's a list of what you can still do during Spring Break in the area
KTRK
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Spring Break is right around the corner and for some parents, this means the kids will have tons of free time with the COVID-19 class cancellations.
Here's a list of Houston-area places you can still visit in the area:
The Houston Zoo
Pleasure Pier and Moody Gardens (Offering Spring Break discounts)
NASA Space Center
Discovery Green's Roller Rink
Lone Star Flight Museum
Improv Houston
Corvette Chevy Expo at Galveston Island Convention Center
Cirque du Soleil presents Alegría: In a New Light at Sam Houston Race Park
Houston Children's Museum
Music Nite on The Strand
Corgi Races at Sam Houston Race Park
TX2K20
Andretti Go Karts
Map of COVID-19 cases across the US, updated as confirmed by CDC
