Society

Kids go nuts when Jose Altuve passes out Halloween candy

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One of Houston's favorite Astros made Halloween night unforgettable for the kids in his neighborhood.

Jose Altuve appeared on his wife's Instagram story Halloween night passing out candy to the children in their neighborhood.

In the video above you can hear the surprised children asking him for photos.

His 3-year-old daughter Melanie even made an appearance to greet trick-or-treaters.

RELATED:

Happy Birthday, Melanie! Jose Altuve's daughter turns 3
Does this Astros fan look like Jose Altuve to you?
The NFL tribute to Altuve and Judge's height difference
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonhouston astrosbaseballhalloweentrick or treat
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'He endangered a lot of lives' Man sparks chase in rush hour
Speeding suspects crash into 9 vehicles across Houston: police
Chilly weekend ahead, storms next week.
The Houston festival that was banned
Crime lab testing helps put drunk drivers behind bars
2019 Election Day: The 10 Texas ballot props you should know
Here's how a couple saved enough money to retire at age 40
Show More
Simpsons meme leads to murder in Pasadena: Police
CDC: Vaping illnesses near the 2,000 mark
Google buying Fitbit for $2.1 billion
Prepare for long-term ramp closures on I-10 at US-59
Mom shoots her 3 children to death after divorce finalized
More TOP STORIES News