Kids go nuts when Jose Altuve passes out Halloween candy

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One of Houston's favorite Astros made Halloween night unforgettable for the kids in his neighborhood.
Jose Altuve appeared on his wife's Instagram story Halloween night passing out candy to the children in their neighborhood.
In the video above you can hear the surprised children asking him for photos.
His 3-year-old daughter Melanie even made an appearance to greet trick-or-treaters.
