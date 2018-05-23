SOCIETY

Kid writes letter thanking police officers for giving her mother a ticket

FULSHEAR, Texas (KTRK) --
Whose side are you on? That's the main question a mother is asking her child after she sent a letter to the Fulshear Police Department thanking them for giving her mother a ticket.

The police department posted the letter on Facebook, and it reads, in part, "Thank you for pulling my mom over because she deserved it. She took my phone away and I did not like it. She always brags about how good of a driver she is and it annoys me."

Eyewitness News isn't sure who the child is or how her mother responded, but we do know that the child attends Huggins Elementary School in Fulshear.
