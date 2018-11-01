SOCIETY

KFC gives new parents $11,000 for naming baby after Colonel Sanders

Remember when we told you KFC was offering $11,000 to name a baby after Colonel Sanders?

Harland Rose is still just a baby, but she already has a college fund thanks to her namesake and KFC.

Remember when we told you KFC offered parents college tuition money to name a baby after Colonel Sanders? Well, someone did. KFC made the announcement on Twitter.


"I'm as pleased as pumpkin punch to announce the winner of our Baby Harland Naming Contest and the Harland who will be ushering in an all-new generation of Harlands, little Harland Rose," tweeted KFC.

This all came about last month when the fast-food chain announced an $11,000 prize towards college tuition for the first baby born on Sept. 9 to be named Harland.

Harland is the first name of Colonel Harland Sanders, KFC's founder.

Sept. 9 was the Colonel's birthday.
