HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Texas jewelry mogul Kendra Scott is visiting MD Anderson Children's Cancer Hospital in recognition of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.
Patients and their caregivers will be able to design their own customized piece of jewelry through the "Kendra Cares" program.
This monthly event started right here in Houston at MD Anderson. It has grown into an international creative therapy program, taking place at hospitals all over the world.
Kendra Scott is also launching a charms collection on Sept. 26. The collection features more than 300 charms, featuring stones, symbols, letters and zodiac signs. There will be an assortment of philanthropy charms that donate a portion of the proceeds to various causes, including a Texas state-shaped charm that will benefit MD Anderson.
Kendra Scott graduated from Klein High School. You can read more about how she built her multi-million dollar jewelry empire.