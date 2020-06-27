Society

Kemah Boardwalk employee posthumously named Carnegie hero

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (KTRK) -- A Deer Park native who died while trying to save a kayaker in distress last year is one of 15 heroes across North America who have been given with what's called the highest honor for civilian heroism.

Todd Riddle was named a Carnegie hero and will be posthumously awarded the Carnegie Medal, the Carnegie Hero Fund Commission announced Monday.

The award is given quarterly to people who perform extraordinary acts of heroism in the United States and Canada and provides financial help to family of those who died, according to the foundation's website.

RELATED: Kemah Boardwalk worker who died in rescue attempt remembered

Riddle was a 56-year-old who grew up in Deer Park and left behind a wife, daughter, and two granddaughters, and had a grandson on the way.

According to Kemah police, Riddle, who was a maintenance worker at the Kemah Boardwalk, swam about 100 yards out when he spotted a kayaker in trouble. A boat was able to rescue the kayaker as Riddle went under and never resurfaced in the rough waters.

In addition to the Carnegie Medal, Riddle's surviving family will receive a financial grant from the foundation that gives the award.

The fund was established by businessman and philanthropist Andrew Carnegie in 1904.

The video above originally aired in September 2019.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societykemahdrowningwater rescuegood samaritan
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hidalgo wants authority to issue 2nd stay-at-home order
The faces of COVID-19: Patients share their experience
Dust is here, when will it leave?
Body found burned near dumpster on Houston's north side
Breakdown of mask orders in Harris and surrounding counties
U.S. citizens to be banned from travel to Europe amid COVID-19
Skills over degrees in federal hiring moving forward: Trump
Show More
No, the DOJ isn't handing out 'face mask exempt' cards
Judge: U.S. must free migrant children from family detention
Harris Co. judge moves COVID-19 threat level to red
HAR no longer using 'master' to describe bedrooms
Rockets kick off season return with rivalry game
More TOP STORIES News