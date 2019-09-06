Kemah Boardwalk worker who died in rescue attempt remembered

KEMAH, Texas (KTRK) -- The family of Todd Riddle is remembering the best things about him and calling him a hero after he went in to rescue a kayaker in distress off the Kemah Boardwalk.Todd went under on Wednesday but his body was recovered Thursday morning, 150 yards away from where he went under."Knowing what he did was the sacrifice that some people wouldn't do." father Wayne Riddle said. "You can consider him a hero for trying to do that."The 56-year-old who grew up in Deer Park leaves behind a wife, daughter, and two granddaughters, with a grandson on the way. It's a tough loss for this family."You never want to bury your children. We're supposed to go first, not them," Wayne said.As for the kayaker Todd went in after, they were rescued by a passing boat. For Todd's family, they'll never forget Todd's selflessness."He was the joy of our life," Wayne said.