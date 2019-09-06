Society

Kemah Boardwalk worker who died in rescue attempt remembered

By
KEMAH, Texas (KTRK) -- The family of Todd Riddle is remembering the best things about him and calling him a hero after he went in to rescue a kayaker in distress off the Kemah Boardwalk.

Todd went under on Wednesday but his body was recovered Thursday morning, 150 yards away from where he went under.

"Knowing what he did was the sacrifice that some people wouldn't do." father Wayne Riddle said. "You can consider him a hero for trying to do that."

RELATED: Kemah Boardwalk employee missing after jumping in to help kayaker in distress

The 56-year-old who grew up in Deer Park leaves behind a wife, daughter, and two granddaughters, with a grandson on the way. It's a tough loss for this family.

"You never want to bury your children. We're supposed to go first, not them," Wayne said.

As for the kayaker Todd went in after, they were rescued by a passing boat. For Todd's family, they'll never forget Todd's selflessness.

"He was the joy of our life," Wayne said.

Follow TJ Parker on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societykemahdrowningwater rescuegood samaritan
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Ex-Marine given high bond in 'troubling' weapons case
Mom's boyfriend to be charged in death of girl hidden in closet
Armed suspect shot by officers in east Harris Co.: police
Dozens rescued during undercover human trafficking bust
SPONSORED: Explore Fashion and Exploration in Houston River Oaks District
Gov. Abbott issues 8 executive orders in wake of Texas shootings
Man killed after stabbing woman and setting fire to home
Show More
Texas high speed bullet train takes major leap forward
'Like zombies': Hurricane Dorian victims face heartbreak and loss
Owner of dive boat where 34 died seeks to head off lawsuits
TV Meteorologist charged with possessing child porn: Police
Bear caught taking a nap in restaurant bathroom
More TOP STORIES News