Society

Kellogg's 'All Together' cereal created to support anti-bullying, LGBTQ advocacy

Foodies, you may want to check out this new cereal.

The Kellogg Company gathered some of its most popular mascots in an effort to fight bullying with its newest cereal.

RELATED: Will WorldPride bring its celebration to Houston?

The company says its new cereal entitled "Kellogg's All Together" is similar to a variety pack. The product will come with six individual boxes of cereal that will be placed inside of one big purple box.

Kellogg says it's a symbol of acceptance.

The new cereal is in honor of Spirit Day, the anti-bullying campaign where people wear purple to stand up against bullying.

Kellog partnered with the Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD) for the cereal, and plans to donate $50,000 to GLAAD in support.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societylgbtqfoodu.s. & worldcereal
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Homeowner shoots and kills man accused of breaking into home
What Astros fans need to know about ALCS Game 6
Man dies after fall from third story balcony in downtown
Man wanted for allegedly for forcing teen into prostitution
Kate Upton claps back at 'Verlander hurts puppies' sign
We know who he is! Meet 'Nervously Excited Astros Fan'
"Cole Vs the World" shirt design crashes local creator's website
Show More
Houston Astros arrive in Houston ahead of Game 6
See all the new murals after each Astros playoff win
Surprising salaries of the Houston Astros
Justin and Kate: A look at Houston's hottest couple
Why this could be Gerrit Cole's last season with the Astros
More TOP STORIES News