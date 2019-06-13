Kayak and brush in Galveston's calming art experience

Artist Boat has been in the area for 16 years, helping thousands of visitors explore the estuaries and prairies of the island.
"We're going to look out and see some birds and nature, talk about wetlands and how important they are, and then do a little painting today," explained instructor Sam Norris.
You can choose between two and four-hour trips.
Guides will then help you create artwork you can take home.
"I'm really stoked to point out wildlife that people have never seen before," Norris said. "We get a lot of tourists from not just Texas, but over the country."
You can book your floating art class through the Artist Boat website.
