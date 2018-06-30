COOL SPACES

Katz's Deli celebrates 20th anniversary with new look

EMBED </>More Videos

Katz's Deli, Houston's iconic 24 hour New York style deli. (KTRK)

Katz's Deli, Houston's iconic 24 hour New York style deli is celebrating their 20th anniversary with a new look.

Award-winning Austin architect Michael Hsu redesigned the 6,800 square foot restaurant on Westheimer with fresh New York iconography: subway tile, subway map symbols and framed photographs of iconic Big Apple imagery.

Every inch of the restaurant has been given a makeover with new lighting and light fixtures, tables, chairs, booths and artwork.

In addition to upgrading nearly every item on the menu Katz's also has a brand new bar menu with unique cocktails like the dill pickle martini.

Katz's has been a Texas institution for more than 30 years. They opened their first authentic deli in Austin in 1979 and overtime moved to Houston.

Customers immediately fell in love with signature dishes like the towering Reuben, the tart and crispy fried pickles and rich and creamy Cheesecake Shake.

"We are looking forward to many more decades of serving great New York Style deli food, desserts and drinks," said Chef and Owner Barry Katz. "It's my heritage and I am very proud and honored to keep bringing this type of cuisine to Houston."
