KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- It's a Texas thang!Several girls from Seven Lakes High School ditched the regular prom background and took their photos at a Buc-ees'.The girls dressed up in their stylish gowns, and snapped photos inside of the Texas-staple in Katy on Saturday.The girls posed in front of the soda machines and even took a few pictures in front of the chain's beaver statue.