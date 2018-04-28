KATY PERRY

Katy Perry's trip to Vatican City included meeting Pope Francis

EMBED </>More Videos

Katy Perry's trip to Vatican City included meeting Pope Francis (KTRK)

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom met Pope Francis during a trip to The Vatican Saturday morning.

The Hollywood rumored couple was said to be in the city for the Unite the Cure event, an international conference on the cure for cancer.

Perry was spotted wearing an all black ensemble with a matching hat and veil, while Bloom wore an all black suit with a matching tie.
