Nothing says summer like ice cold lemonade, and for the past five weeks, a young cancer survivor and his family have been selling the sweet drink in Katy for a good cause.It's been 42 weeks since Rhett beat cancer and now he's hoping to be an inspiration to others by letting them know they too can beat the disease.After teaming up with social networking platform Nextdoor, Rhett has been able to raise $6,000 for cancer research through his very special lemonade stand.He even has his own hashtag #Rhettbull that the family uses on social media to chronicle their journey.With the help of his four siblings - Sidda, JJ, Riley and Peyton - the family has been busy slinging cups of lemonade under the summer sun to quench their neighbors' thirst."No kid should ever have to go through something like this," Riley Jones, Rhett's step-brother, said.Rhett and his family are hoping to raise $25,000 in all to help fund cancer research.Lauren Wilkins, Rhett's step-mother, says the family does not know when they will have their next lemonade stand sale, but there's already a lot of people ready to join the cause."A lot of kids have expressed interest in helping," Lauren said.Next time you're in the Katy area, take a look around. You may have the privilege of savoring one of the best cups of lemonade in all of Houston and help out some great kids at the same time.