Kate Upton goes unretouched in Health Magazine spread

Supermodel Kate Upton is spreading her best beauty advice on Instagram: just be yourself.Without Photoshop, Upton looks stunning on the cover of Health magazine.She shared the untouched photos to her Instagram Monday.The Astros wife says health is more than just about trying to fit into a smaller dress size.Her advice is to focus on your own journey and strength to see quicker results.The Kate Upton issue of Health magazine comes out in September.