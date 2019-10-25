Society

Kanye West invited to Lakewood Church as new gospel album released

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Mega-rapper Kanye West may soon be making an appearance during a Sunday service at Lakewood Church, according to a church spokesperson.

The church told ABC13 Friday that pastor Joel Osteen has personally invited the rapper to visit the church.

The spokesperson said Osteen and West "do speak from time to time," and according to an article published by TMZ, Osteen is a fan of West and believes his life is rooted in faith and love.

There is no specific date set for the rapper's visit.

West released a gospel album Friday entitled "Jesus is King."



