Society

McDonald's denies allegations that employee gave Kansas police officer coffee cup with insult

KANSAS CITY -- McDonald's is denying accusations that a Kansas police officer was handed a coffee with a an insult on it.

In a Facebook post, the department's police chief said one of his officers was given a cup that had an expletive written on it, followed by the world "pig."

The owner of that McDonald's franchise is disputing those allegations, claiming that video camera footage shows it was not one of the employees who wrote that message.

The chief later added that the fast food restaurant offered the officer a "free lunch."

This comes at the heels of other instances involving law enforcement and Starbucks.

Earlier this month, two uniformed Riverside County deputies were allegedly refused service at a location in Riverside and a few weeks before that, a police officer in Oklahoma received an order with the name "PIG" printed on the side of the cups.

EMBED More News Videos

Officer receives Starbucks cups with 'PIG' printed on label

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societykansasmcdonaldspolice officercoffee
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
12-year-old wrestled knife away from brother during stabbing
Man dies of injuries after fight at popular Kemah bar
Texas church shooting suspect identified as Keith Thomas Kinnunen
Texas church shooting victims identified as deacon, 'hero'
What we know about hero who shot, killed Texas church attacker
2 women found stabbed to death in northeast Houston: Police
Purple cross stands honoring 7-year-old shot and killed
Show More
Missing person search at Grand Canyon for La Porte man
Sports reporter's husband reveals last message from wife
'Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning' to premiere this week
Chase ends with 4 officers firing shots, killing man
These laws go into effect in Texas on Jan. 1, 2020
More TOP STORIES News