PEARLAND, Texas (KTRK) -- It's time to relax, enjoy treats and get plenty of belly rubs for one of Pearland's finest.K9 Angel retired from the Pearland Police Deparment Friday.She is being adopted by her handler and best friend, officer Mike Gangloff.In their five years together, the partners responded to 603 crime scenes and helped more seize more than $3 million worth of illegal drugs.