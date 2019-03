POWHATAN, Virginia (KTRK) -- Two kids are safe after a K-9 officer rescued them from the woods.Powhatan Sheriff's Office said the two children were reported lost in the woods for 45 minutes.Parents and neighbors searched for the children, but after minutes of no luck, a call was made to the local sheriff's department.K-9 Bane joined the search effort, and within 15 minutes of entering the woods, he was able to locate the two 8-year-old children.