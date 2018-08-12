SOCIETY

Jury rules Monsanto liable in weed killer case

EMBED </>More Videos

It was a landmark verdict in the case against Monsanto -- a jury awarded a former Benicia School District groundskeeper with terminal cancer $289.2 million dollars. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO, California --
It was a landmark verdict in the case against Monsanto on Friday. A jury awarded a former Benicia School District groundskeeper with terminal cancer $289.2 million dollars.

Dewayne Lee Johnson's attorneys say that $289 million verdict means he will be able to afford some cutting edge treatments.

This is a day they did not expect him to survive to see.

The jury deliberated for two and a half days after eight weeks of trial proceedings.

You could see Mr. Johnson overcome with emotion as the verdict was read, the jury finding that weed killers manufactured by Monsanto, Roundup and Ranger Pro, were substantial factors in causing harm to him.

RELATED: Judge hears case about Roundup ingredient alleged to cause cancer

Johnson worked for the Benicia School District in 2012 as the integrative pest manager. A large part of his job was to spray these products in bulk 30 times a year.

Two and a half years into the job, he was diagnosed with non-Hodgkins Lymphoma.

This is the first of thousands of cases like it against Monsanto.

"I think it's exactly like the tobacco trials. Monsanto, for 40 years, has been taking the playbook from the tobacco industry, ghostwriting science, buying science, using all the different PR strategies and the legal strategies to confuse the science to blur the science and I'm so glad that this jury held them accountable," said Johnson's attorney, Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Monsanto VP Scott Partridge said, "No, it's not a fair analysis at all. We all know tobacco causes cancer, glyphosate does not cause cancer. It's been perfectly safe and that's been demonstrated for more than four decades. I don't know how they got it wrong but they did, they got it wrong."

MORE: Questions the Johnson v. Monsanto jury answered to determine the verdict

Johnson is a father and husband. Again, his attorneys have said throughout this trial that he's on borrowed time as his cancer is terminal.

Monsanto's VP says they will appeal this case. He also said they have no plans to settle future cases in light of Friday's verdict.


Partidge released a statement regarding Friday's verdict:

"We are sympathetic to Mr. Johnson and his family. Today's decision does not change the fact that more than 800 scientific studies and reviews - and conclusions by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the U.S. National Institutes of Health and regulatory authorities around the world - support the fact that glyphosate does not cause cancer, and did not cause Mr. Johnson's cancer. We will appeal this decision and continue to vigorously defend this product, which has a 40-year history of safe use and continues to be a vital, effective, and safe tool for farmers and others."

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societycourtcourt casepoisongardeningcancerlawslawsuitlegalclass action lawsuitCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Man dying of cancer takes the stand against Monsanto
Trial begins for man alleging Roundup weed killer caused his cancer
Jury selection set to begin in Monsanto cancer trial
I-Team investigates controversy over weed killer and California wine
Judge hears case about Roundup ingredient alleged to cause cancer
SOCIETY
Parkland shooting survivors to speak at journalist convention in Houston
Man in homemade 'roller skating suit' caught dodging traffic
El Tiempo restaurant owner apologizes after Jeff Sessions photo backlash
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
More Society
Top Stories
El Tiempo restaurant owner apologizes after Jeff Sessions photo backlash
1 person killed at music studio in N. Harris Co.
Emergency crews rescue 27 people caught in dangerous floodwaters
Officer suspended after video shows him punching man
Boy injured after being set on fire with nail polish remover, mom says
Police arrest suspect in Texas City woman's death
2 people killed in crash multi-vehicle crash on North Freeway
1 dead after shooting outside southeast Houston club
Show More
Mom accused of leaving toddler in hot car while she went to work
Man charged after common-law wife found stabbed to death
WATCH: Cars swept away by floodwaters at car dealership
Man in homemade 'roller skating suit' caught dodging traffic
Bitcoin scammers target wealthy, threaten to expose 'secret'
More News