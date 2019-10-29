Society

John Cena pledges to donate $500K to firefighters in California

Wrestler turned actor John Cena plays a firefighter in a new film, and now he's stepping up to help firefighters battling the wildfires in California.

"I want Paramount to do me one favor. I want them to a pick a charity, to pick a charity that aids our first responders as soon as possible. And on behalf of 'Playing With Fire' and out of respect to the people that I truly believe are heroes, my response will be to immediately donate half a million dollars to this cause," Cena says in a recent video.

Paramount did as Cena asked and selected two organizations to support.

The Los Angeles Fire Department and Cal Fire Foundations will split the $500,000 from the actor.

Cena says firefighters in California battling the wildfires inspired his donation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycaliforniamoviejohn cenafirewildfiredonations
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Children and adult found dead inside home: Police
Heavy storms moving through parts of the area this afternoon
Astros fan takes out ad to thank classy Nationals fans
Suite playoff seats free to elected officials: Who's on the list?
NCAA to allow athletes to cash in on their fame
Got last minute Astros tickets? Do not do these 3 things
Bud Light sends hero who took Astros homer to stomach to Game 6
Show More
Astros turn to Rockets legends for help before Game 6 tonight
JJ Watt gives Altuve good luck gift before Game 6
Where some Astros hung out after returning home to Houston
BOO! ABC13 anchors get spooked in fun Halloween video
$1 beer, free burger, and more during Astros World Series run
More TOP STORIES News