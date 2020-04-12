Pastor Osteen gives inside peek at what virtual Easter service will bring

"It's the first time in my lifetime that I have not been able to go to church on Easter," Osteen said. "But, I think you have to make the most of it."
Grammy winner Mariah Carey and People's Choice Award winner Tyler Perry recorded a virtual Easter service with Osteen that will air Sunday on ABC13.
Pastor Osteen appeared on Good Morning America, encouraging people to take the day that celebrates the resurrection, as a day of freshness.
