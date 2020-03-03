Society

JJ Watt and family show off acting chops in Subway ad

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- JJ Watt and his family are showing off their acting chops in a new Subway commercial.

And when we say family, we mean mom and dad, too!

In the 15-second spot, Watt and his brothers TJ and Derek, who also play in the NFL, end up arguing over their favorite Subway sandwiches.

WATCH MORE: JJ Watt roasts brother, fellow NFL player TJ in hilarious Twitter feud

But leave it to their mom, Connie, to settle things between the boys with a stern "Knock it off!"

You don't have to tell the Watt boys twice!

The commercial was to promote Subway's 'buy one footlong, get a second one free' deal.

The offer is only good on the app or online.

Since we're talking about food, take a lunch break and watch the Watts in the hilarious spot.

