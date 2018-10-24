Jimmy John's driver takes veteran in need to the hospital

A wrong call to a Jimmy John's may have saved a man's life.A woman in Florida thought she was calling a social worker to help get her brother to a hospital in Omaha, Nebraska.The military veteran recently had spinal fusion surgery and was in excruciating pain.He called his sister Lisa, in Florida, to tell her how he felt.Lisa then tried to contact a social worker when she accidentally called a Jimmy John's restaurant instead.She told them what was happening, still thinking it was a social worker.The Jimmy John's manager knew he needed to figure out a way to help.He then sent one of their drivers, a fellow veteran, to help Lisa's brother.The man made it to the hospital in time and is now doing fine.