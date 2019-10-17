CLERMONT, KY. (KTRK) -- The iconic bourbon brand Jim Beam is giving people a chance to stay at its Kentucky distillery grounds.
It is listed on Airbnb and will cost you a bottle of liquor, about $23 a night.
Your stay at the distillery grounds includes a tour, bourbon tasting and good ole' southern barbeque.
You might want to book this trip sooner rather than later. Many could be booking reservations, especially with the cheap prices.
The company wants guests to live like the seven generations of master distillers.
Jim Beam's Kentucky distillery grounds listed on Arirbnb
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News