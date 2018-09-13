SOCIETY

'Orange out' football game supporting Jersey Village HS coach's daughter fighting leukemia

Jersey Village HS united in orange for child fighting leukemia

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Jersey Village High School was united under one color Thursday night at the school's varsity football game.

But that color wasn't the purple of the Eagles' team color.

Blanketed in orange, the Jersey Village community wore the bright hue in support of one of their own.

On July 11, Wesley Sauls, the offensive coordinator for Jersey Village High School, and his wife rushed their 2-year-old daughter to the hospital with a high fever. This was no illness that would soon go away.

The Sauls found out little Elliot had leukemia.

When faculty found out that one of their own was dealing with an unthinkable situation, they knew just what to do. Students, teachers and friends came out to Thursday night's game wearing orange for this month's Leukemia Awareness Month.

"I know he's feeling humbled for the whole thing," said faculty member Leslie Wilson.

The football game sold out on "Orange Out" night, and a corresponding fundraising drive for Elliot raised $4,300.

"Orange is not just the color of a ribbon or shirt, it's a promise of hope," said Wilson, pointing out the hope that the little girl is cancer-free.

Report a Typo
