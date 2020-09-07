Society

Jelly Belly founder to give away candy factory as part of 'gold ticket' treasure hunt

FAIRFIELD, Calif. -- Remember hidden cash? Well, now a different kind of treasure hunt could be the next big craze.

This time the founder of Fairfield, California-based Jelly Belly is launching a series of golden ticket treasure hunts across the country before his retirement.

Think Willy Wonka -- with a twist.

David Klein announced the contest in a video message online, saying the big winner will walk away with the key to their very own candy factory. Thousands of dollars in prizes are also up for grabs.

Klein says gold tickets are being hidden in secret locations throughout the U.S.

"You will be looking for a Gold Ticket in the form of a necklace with a tag that includes a code you need to use to verify your find. Winners will receive $5,000," according to contest rules.

But, only one person will win the grand prize.

"We are going to have the ultimate treasure hunt where the winner will be receiving a key to one of our candy factories," said Klein.

Klein, who no longer owns Jelly Belly, tells ABC7 News he is giving away one of "Candyman Kitchens" in Florida.

"The world needs this right now, we have received thousands of comments from people who say this has come at such a perfect time," said Klein about the treasure hunt.

The contest is not free. Those who wish to participate will need to pay about $50 to receive their state's riddle. There's also a gold ticket Facebook group.

"Each treasure hunt has a strict limit of 1,000 participants," added Klein.

David Klein created the Jelly Belly jelly bean in 1976 and marketed it nationwide.
