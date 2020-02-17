climate change

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos commits $10 billion to fight climate change

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos speaks during his news conference at the National Press Club in Washington, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

By JOSEPH PISANI
NEW YORK -- Amazon founder Jeff Bezos says he plans to spend $10 billion of his own fortune to help fight climate change.

RELATED: Jeff Bezos buys David Geffen's LA mansion for record $165 million

Bezos, the world's richest man, said in an Instagram post Monday that he'll start giving grants this summer to scientists, activists and nonprofits.

Bezos says he will call his new initiative the Bezos Earth Fund.

An Amazon spokesman confirmed that Bezos will be using his own money for the fund. Bezos, who founded Amazon 25 years ago, has a stake in the company that is worth more than $100 billion.

Amazon, the company Bezos runs, has an enormous carbon foodprint. Amazon officials said last year the company would work to have 100% of its energy use come from solar panels and other renewable energy by 2030.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyenvironmentamazonu.s. & worldclimate changedonations
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CLIMATE CHANGE
Jan. 2020 was the hottest January on record, NOAA says
Study finds climate change could threaten wine supply
US Treasury chief takes swipe at Thunberg
Doomsday Clock reset to 100 seconds to midnight for 2020
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Missing 10-year-old believed to be kidnapped found safe
Jose Altuve comments on 2017 cheating scandal
Astros season ticket holder sues team for $1 million
Large fire erupts after gas line rupture in Corpus Christi
Who's who at J.J. Watt and Kealia Ohai's wedding
J.J. Watt and grandma cut up on dance floor at wedding reception
SPONSORED: Celebrate Mardi Gras with this Jambalaya recipe
Show More
Pier 1 files for bankruptcy protection
30 acronyms to know if a predator is texting your child
Missing Dickinson woman found dead, Texas EquuSearch says
Sears stores to close in Deerbrook and Willowbrook malls
Instagram considers bringing back version of chronological timeline
More TOP STORIES News