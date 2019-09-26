Renowned jazz musician helps unprivileged students pursue music careers

MISSOURI CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- Acclaimed jazz musician Vel Lewis is helping students in Fort Bend County learn how to play music.
"I've always wanted to give back to young people, to help them have a career path," explained Lewis.
He spent the day at Willowridge High School, which is one of the several schools he raises money for so that district officials can purchase instruments.
"I get to express myself through every single piece and every single note," said 17-year-old student Gabryela Vigil.
Lewis' nonprofit foundation serves Fort Bend ISD, The Stafford Municipal School District and Houston Community College.
If you'd like to get involved in Lewis' nonprofit, visit https://www.f2fmusicfoundation.org/.
To donate directly to Willowridge's symphonic band, which has been invited to play at Carnegie Hall in April 2020, click here.
