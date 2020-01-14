Society

Japanese billionaire seeks 'life partner' to fly to the moon with him

A Japanese billionaire is seeking a "life partner" who can accompany him on his upcoming trip to the moon.

According to Forbes, Yusaku Maezawa is the head of an online fashion empire with a net worth of approximately $2 billion.

He has already paid to become the first private passenger to visit the moon with Elon Musk's aerospace company SpaceX.

Now he hopes his new love will go to the moon with him.

But there's an application process, the deadline is Friday, January 17th.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyelon muskjapanspace
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fog may have caused woman to crash car into lake in Fort Bend
Texas church shooting hero awarded highest civilian honor
Scattered showers this afternoon, dense fog tonight
Allegiant has 4 new routes from Hobby with tickets as low as $33
Astros GM, manager fired after 2017 sign-stealing investigation
Timeline of Houston Astros cheating scandal
This circus is so scary, you'll need to leave the kids at home
Show More
Authorities say girl's plea for help on CA highway was hoax
Teen brutally beaten in robbery over cell phone: Family
Trump, First Lady get warm reception at college football championship
WWII veteran asking for special Valentine's Day gift
ABC13's Morning News
More TOP STORIES News