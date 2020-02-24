Society

'Leaning Tower of Dallas': Crews struggle topple high-rise tower

DALLAS, Texas -- After a failed attempt to implode a high rise office building in Dallas, crews will try and knock it down again.

The attempt at implosion happened last week, where much of the structure did come down, but a part of the tower remained standing, despite numerous attempts to topple it.

"You could see the building fall down, and then that tower there just kind of stopped. And everybody went, 'Oh no.' And there it is. It's still sitting there. Amazing," said Ed McAndrew, who was an onlooker to the attempted demolition.

RELATED: 'Leaning Tower of Dallas': Demolition attempt fails to fully topple high-rise tower

Lloyd D. Nabors Demolition says it's common for the core and elevator shaft to require additional demolition efforts.

But even a high-reach excavator brought in after the implosion couldn't get the job done.

Following the failed attempt, people began calling the still-standing tower the "leaning tower of Dallas." Since then, the area became a popular spot to take photos for Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societytexasimplosionu.s. & worlddemolition
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
For Kobe and Gigi Bryant: Watch memorial service live
Vanessa Bryant files wrongful death lawsuit over helicopter crash
Vanessa Bryant's tribute to Gigi, Kobe: 'The MVP of girl dads'
Astros' Jose Altuve booed before 1st at-bat of spring training
Pregnant woman hit after high speed chase in N. Houston
Rain showers end before this afternoon's cold front arrives
SPONSORED: Crawfish Enchiladas just in time for Mardi Gras!
Show More
Man wanted after forcing teens to have sex, police say
Weinstein guilty of criminal sex act, 3rd-degree rape
PHOTOS: Kobe Bryant custom casket
Katherine Johnson, one of NASA's 'Hidden Figures,' dies
Officials recover upside down car from Brays Bayou
More TOP STORIES News