Society

Maya Angelou quotes: Inspiring words to mark anniversary of her birthday

EMBED <>More Videos

Her words were often simple and always powerful.

Thursday marks what would have been the 91st birthday of author and poet Maya Angelou.

Angelou, who died in 2014, left behind a legacy of words of wisdom that were simple but always powerful. Here's a look at just a few of them.

"If you don't like something, change it. If you can't change it, change your attitude."

"Love recognizes no barriers. It jumps hurdles, leaps fences, penetrates walls to arrive at its destination full of hope."

"You may not control all the events that happen to you, but you can decide not to be reduced by them."

"Try to be a rainbow in someone else's cloud."

"You may shoot me with your words,

You may cut me with your eyes,
You may kill me with your hatefulness,
But still, like air, I'll rise."

"We delight in the beauty of the butterfly but rarely admit the changes it has gone through to achieve that beauty."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societymaya angelouu.s. & world
TOP STORIES
Mom stabbed to death by neighbor who may have 'snapped': Son
Lightning caused tank fires in northeast Harris County
Missouri City father and son arrested in designer fakes bust
A.J. Hinch ejected after shouting match erupts with umpire
Parking-space standoff captured on social media goes viral
Sephora settles suit saying woman got herpes from lipstick sample
VIDEO: Man walks out of store with chainsaw in his pants
Show More
Murder charge dropped against former deputy in Denny's case
DEATH AT DENNY'S: Fight, fatality, fallout of fateful night
'Sex and the City's Sarah Jessica Parker coming to Houston
'Selena', 'A Star Is Born' and more: Houston rooftop cinema lineup
RECALL: Beef patties sent to schools may contain purple plastic
More TOP STORIES News