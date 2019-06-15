ABC13 & You

Inspiration Ranch helping children with special needs reach major milestones

A local horse ranch is changing lives, one ride at a time.

Inspiration Ranch is a non-profit organization that provides equine therapy in order to help children and adults overcome physical, emotional and social disabilities. Their therapeutic riding program serves children with special needs, as well as individuals with mental health disorders and survivors of human trafficking.

ABC13 & You visited Inspiration Ranch to see why it means the world to its riders.
societyhoustonspecial needs childrenhorsestherapyabc13 & you
