Inside look at the largest strawberry farm in Texas

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3269327" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> SkyDrone13 over Froberg's Farm

Froberg's Farms, located in Alvin, is home to the largest strawberry farm in Texas.Mostly known as a family friendly strawberry picking destination each spring, the 22 acre farm also grows more than 30 different fruits and vegetables throughout the year.Families travel as far as 150 miles away to explore or stop by the roadside Country Store that sells a variety of homegrown produce items year round.The Froberg family has been in the produce business for more than 80 years. The family came to the Alvin area in the 1920's and in 1936 Fred and Katie Froberg purchased two dozen acres that is the nucleus of Froberg's Farm today.Alfred Froberg, carries on his grandfather's farming tradition with the help of his wife Nina, who makes homemade strawberry fried pies and other bakery goods each day. Their children also can be seen on the weekends showing customers around the farm and helping in the store.Each fall, Froberg's offers a Corn Maze, Indoor Pumpkin Patch and Fall Festival with fun activities for children.Froberg's Farm is open to the public seven days a week.