Harris Co. inmates feel the love with special family visitation program

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- On Christmas Eve outside the Harris County jail, volunteers, including St. Nick himself, waited patiently for children who were visiting their parents or relatives."Most of my life, my father was incarcerated. My brother as well," said volunteer Jennifer Bourgeous. "It's emptiness not having that family there on Christmas Day."For a brief moment, inmates and their families were able to spend time with each other as they fill a void that can be tough to fill during the holidays."There are so many kids that go in there to visit their family," David Atwood said. "It's hard seeing them do that."This event was started by the Kashmere Gardens Super Neighborhood seven years ago "to bring attention to the mass incarceration in this country," according to a volunteer.Volunteers realized a little love and compassion for these families and inmates truly goes a long way."The simple act of loving these children was more powerful than anything we could say and protest," said a volunteer.