Society

Illinois boy, 11, completes half marathon in all 50 states

An 11-year-old boy from Montgomery, Illinois has completed his 50th half marathon.

Aiden Jaquez has been traveling around the country running races and Sunday made all 50 states by finishing one in Iowa.

Aiden is hoping to make the Guinness Book of World Records by becoming the youngest person to do so. The current record is held by a 12 year old.

Aiden's grandmother has ran with him in every race. Aiden ran his first half-marathon at age 9 in Sarasota, Florida.
