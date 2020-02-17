'I feel like a hero': Man finds missing boy while driving on freeway

Carlos Marquez said he was driving along Southwest Freeway when he noticed the car that was stolen from the mother.
He also noticed the young boy, Richard, walking around it.
"He looked worried. He was just walking around the car. He didn't know what to do, said Marquez.
Marquez said he called police and they arrived within minutes.
"I would never expect to be the one to drive by and find it. It's a miracle."
