Society

'I feel like a hero': Man finds missing boy while driving on freeway

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston man who received the Amber Alert issued for a missing boy is the one to thank for his quick discovery.

Carlos Marquez said he was driving along Southwest Freeway when he noticed the car that was stolen from the mother.

He also noticed the young boy, Richard, walking around it.

RELATED: 'I feel like a hero': Man found missing boy while driving on freeway
EMBED More News Videos

Here's what we know about the 5-year-old boy who was found



"He looked worried. He was just walking around the car. He didn't know what to do, said Marquez.

Marquez said he called police and they arrived within minutes.

"I would never expect to be the one to drive by and find it. It's a miracle."

Follow Stefania Okolie on Instagram and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonamber alertgood samaritanmissing childrenstolen carfeel good
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Lost dog found 14 years later, reunited with Houston family
Foggy start to Monday with a couple of rain showers
5-year-old accidentally shoots 4-year-old child, police say
Houston Roughnecks defeat the BattleHawks
5-year-old boy found safe after being taken with stolen vehicle
12-year-old DJ grows fan base while working toward her dreams
Teen double amputee practices with Houston Roughnecks
Show More
Woman accused of posing as photographer to kidnap baby
Surprise! J.J. Watt and Kealia Ohai are married!
Police arrest man after 11-year-old girl was allegedly raped
Woman with cerebral palsy severely burned by nurse, family says
Rain postpones Daytona 500, dampening event, Trump's visit
More TOP STORIES News