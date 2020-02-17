Society

'I feel like a hero': Man finds boy at center of Amber Alert while driving on freeway

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston man who received the Amber Alert issued for a missing 5-year-old boy is the one to thank for his quick discovery.

The alert for Richard Banahene went out after the black Toyota Corolla he was inside was stolen from his mother along the Southwest Freeway on Sunday morning.

Police say a man named Carlos Marquez saw the stolen car parked about a half mile from where it was stolen on the side of the road and called 911.

He also noticed the young boy, Richard, walking around it.

RELATED: 'I feel like a hero': Man found missing boy while driving on freeway
EMBED More News Videos

Here's what we know about the 5-year-old boy who was found



"He looked worried. He was just walking around the car. He didn't know what to do," said Marquez.

Police arrived within minutes. Richard was reunited with his mother and now the search continues to find the person who stole the car.

"I would never expect to be the one to drive by and find it. It's a miracle," Marquez said.

Investigators have surveillance video but say if you have any information, you're asked to contact police.

Follow Stefania Okolie on Instagram and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonamber alertgood samaritanmissing childrenstolen carfeel good
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Flight lands in Texas with Coronavirus quarantine patients
30 acronyms to know if a predator is texting your child
Foggy start to Monday with a few rain showers
Check Houston traffic map for current road conditions
Lost dog found 14 years later, reunited with Houston family
Introducing the Localish Network!
Well-known sex therapist murdered, former boyfriend arrested
Show More
ABC13 Vault: Tornado hits Katy and the 1st 707 lands at Hobby
5-year-old accidentally shoots 4-year-old child, police say
Houston Roughnecks defeat the BattleHawks
5-year-old boy found safe after being taken with stolen vehicle
Surprise! J.J. Watt and Kealia Ohai are married!
More TOP STORIES News