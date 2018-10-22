SOCIETY

MARATHON WEDDING: Couple weds halfway through race

This couple is in it for the long run.

DETROIT, Michigan (KTRK) --
Two marathon runners are proving that they are in it for the long run.

Over the weekend, Whitney Black and Stephen Phillips went the extra mile when they decided to tie the knot before reaching the finish line at the Detroit Marathon.

The couple got halfway through the race when they decided to get married.

According to the couple, Whitney overcame many obstacles in order to be able to run in the marathon. Whitney was previously injured in an accident and years later she was struck by a car while running.

The couple said that getting married at the marathon perfectly fits their relationship.

Following their wedding, they went on to finish the race.
