Society

Husband surprises Amazon-loving wife with Amazon box birthday cake

NORTH CAROLINA (KTRK) -- A North Carolina man had a prime idea for his wife's birthday.

Waylon McGuire decided to surprise his Amazon-loving wife with one of her favorite things.

No, it's not an Amazon Prime package, but it looks like one. Instead, it's a cake decorated like a delivery box.

His wife, Emily, said it made her laugh so hard.

The couple posted pictures of the cake on Facebook, where it has racked up thousands of shares and likes.

The cake was created by Sweet Dreams Bakery in North Carolina.

SEE MORE:

Amazon offering employees $10K to quit, start delivery businesses

Amazon plans one-day shipping for its Prime members
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynorth carolinafunny videoamazonviral videobirthdayu.s. & worldcake
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Show More
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
Splash around this weekend in Galveston's clear blue water
Security guard shoots 15-year-old robbery suspect in SW Houston
More TOP STORIES News