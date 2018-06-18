Hundreds of jellyfish swarm beachgoers in Florida

Hundreds of people were stung by jellyfish over the weekend at beaches, according to beach watch officials.Officials said 250 people were stung on Sunday alone.Lifeguards keep a stock of vinegar to rinse these wounds. That's the quickest, most effective way to treat stings.Officials said a dozen people were rescued from the ocean Sunday, but none of the stings are considered life threatening.So far this month, authorities estimate well over a thousand people have been stung by jellyfish.