Humble resident wins $1 million on scratch-off lottery ticket

Someone in Humble won $1 million on a scratch-off lottery ticket, the Texas Lottery announced Wednesday.The person played the $200 Million Payout game and claimed the top prize possible.The Valero Corner Store at 2025 W. 34th St. in Houston is responsible for selling the winning ticket. The store is eligible for a $10,000 retailer bonus.$200 Million Payout offers more than $200,000,000 in total prizes. Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.28, including break-even prizes.