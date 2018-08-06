SOCIETY

Good Samaritans form human chains to rescue swimmers in rough Lake Michigan waters

Authorities say rough Lake Michigan waters are to blame for two drownings over the weekend.

GRAND HAVEN, Michigan --
Authorities say people formed human chains along the shores of Lake Michigan to rescue swimmers caught in rough water blamed for two drownings over the weekend.

Officials in western Michigan say three other people were hospitalized after being pulled from the lake Sunday.

The Grand Haven Department of Public Safety says beachgoers used a human chain to reach a 64-year-old man experiencing trouble in the "hazardous wave conditions" around noon.

Jeff Hawke, director of public safety, says the man was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Nearly four hours later, the department says a 20-year-old man from Lansing was pulled from the water. The unidentified man also died.

Hawke says three other people were hospitalized after being rescued, including a 46-year-old man in serious condition.
