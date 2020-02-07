Society

Meet the HPD officer who moonlights as an UFC fighter

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A big weekend is a head. The UFC 247 will take place at the Toyota Center on Feb. 8.

One of the fighters entering the octagon will have a lot of supporters from the Houston Police Department.

Trevin Giles, an HPD officer, says he's about to experience every fighter's dream by fighting in his hometown.

"Everybody, right now, is pretty excited about it. I got guys from the department texting me about it," Giles said.

Another Houston-area fighter, Juan Adams, is entering the ring this weekend.

Houstonians will be able to support both Giles and Adams for free during the UFC weigh-in Friday at 4 p.m. at the Toyota Center.

The fan fest will begin Saturday at 1 p.m.

Follow Jeff Ehling on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonhouston police departmentfightufc
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Dulles HS coach caught on video using racial slur
Houston rapper OMB Bloodbath accused of leading 2 street gangs
Pig parts spill onto Hwy 59 after big rig crash in Rosenberg
AJ Hinch: 'Fair question' if Astros' WS title tainted by scandal
'Highly intoxicated' driver accused of killing man on scooter
Warmer temps as we head into the weekend
Underground & flying high: Big changes for Houston freeways
Show More
Here's how METRO plans to condense traffic on the Katy Freeway
Maleah Davis: Public asked to wear pink, bring bubbles to party
ABC13's Morning News - February 7, 2020
3 major roadways in Houston closed this weekend
Woman mauled by pit bulls recalls attack that also killed friend
More TOP STORIES News