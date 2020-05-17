HPD officer discharged from the hospital after positive COVID-19 test

On behalf of the Cervantes family thank you everyone who have lifted Ray and his family. While he hasn’t completely recovered, he is on his way. #RelationalPolicing https://t.co/VyLklfli3R — Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) May 17, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston police officer has been released from the hospital after contracting novel coronavirus in April.HPD Detective Ray Cervantes, 57 has been discharged, however, still has a long road to recovery, according to Chief Art Acevedo.After being in intensive care and on a ventilator during his stay, Cervantes will now be transferred to a long-term facility where he will continue recovery.Additionally, over thirty-one HPD officers have tested positive for coronavirus.