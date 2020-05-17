Coronavirus

HPD officer discharged from the hospital after positive COVID-19 test

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston police officer has been released from the hospital after contracting novel coronavirus in April.

HPD Detective Ray Cervantes, 57 has been discharged, however, still has a long road to recovery, according to Chief Art Acevedo.

After being in intensive care and on a ventilator during his stay, Cervantes will now be transferred to a long-term facility where he will continue recovery.

Additionally, over thirty-one HPD officers have tested positive for coronavirus.



